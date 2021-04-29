In the context of growing environmental and social challenges, leading beauty company L’Oréal Caribe reinforced its commitment to sustainability and inclusion with the “L’Oréal for the Future” program, to contribute to the Group’s latest set of ambitions for 2030.
“L’Oreal is the only company in the world to have achieved, for five years in a row, a CDP’s triple ‘A’ score for fighting climate change, enhancing water stewardship, and tackling deforestation in its supply chain. For the first time in 2020, ten companies have made it onto the Triple A list. This is worth celebrating. More companies are taking action, which is particularly impressive in this challenging year marked by COVID-19”, said Liana Camacho, Professional Products Director for L’Oréal Caribe and L’Oréal For The Future Lead for the Caribbean region.
L’Oréal is accelerating its transformation towards a model respecting planetary boundaries and reinforcing its commitments to both sustainability and inclusion with L’Oréal For The Future.
Transforming L’Oréal’s business to respect the planet’s limits:
o By 2025, all of L’Oréal’s sites will have achieved carbon neutrality by improving energy efficiency and using 100% renewable energy;
o By 2030, 100% of the plastics used in L’Oréal’s products’ packaging will be either from recycled or bio-based sources;
o By 2030, L’Oréal will reduce by 50% per finished product, compared to 2016, its entire greenhouse gas emissions.
Contributing to solving the world’s challenges by supporting urgent social and environmental needs, through an unprecedented plan launched in May 2020:
o L’Oréal is allocating €150 million to address urgent social and environmental issues.
“We are contributing to these global goals with our L’Oréal Caribe Roadmap, led by an employee committee, with a comprehensive action plan and clear key performance indicators, encompassing climate change and water consumption, empowering our business ecosystem and consumers to make better choices, and contribute to address the social issues in our region, specifically for nature regeneration and for highly vulnerable women, who are victims of gender based violence and domestic violence survivors”, added Liana Camacho.
To contribute to L’Oréal’s global sustainability commitments, L’Oréal Caribe has taken steps to:
• Continue to drive for carbon neutrality for its administrative site in Guaynabo and retail stores by partnering with site owners to identify ways to reduce energy consumption.
• In 2020, L’Oréal Caribe launched an integrated recycled carton to substitute internal packaging with 150lbs of carton recycled daily, and plan to expand to more divisions in 2021.
• In 2020, the Professional Products Division launched a recyclable case pilot project for 10 beauty salons in Puerto Rico, this year more salons will be added to the program and plan to expand to other divisions in 2021. The Division also launched the Sustainable Salons For the Future program “Beauty Cares”, in partnership with non-profit organization Enactus Puerto Rico, where students analyzed opportunities for a sustainability plan for salon business owners in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
• To enable consumers to reduce the water consumption resulting from the use of L’Oréal products, the brands leverage educational platforms such as Access, a learning hub available for all salon professionals.
• Brand efforts during Earth Month include the seventh annual Garnier Green Fest in partnership with Basura Cero this Saturday, May 1st, where more than 51,000lbs of plastic have been recycled at this event. Last week, Kiehl’s partnered with Basura Cero to promote e-waste recycling at a pop-up location in Plaza Las Americas, where 490 lbs of electronic waste was collected to avoid more waste in landfills. Other local brand efforts include sponsoring volunteer beach clean-ups and reforestation initiatives.
