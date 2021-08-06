Kinesis Foundation received a $100,000 donation from the biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Puerto Rico to support students of economic limitations with academic excellence. The agreement between both entities will have an impact on students from 10th to 12th grade in Barceloneta and Jayuya.
This donation will support 50 students: 25 in Barceloneta and 25 in Jayuya. Serving 50 students in university access clubs is under consideration. Students participating the Bright Stars Program, will receive the following services from Kinesis Foundation in a phased approach: Personal and career counseling, technology certifications as a Microsoft Office specialist, counseling on financial aid for college and college scholarship applications, counseling in the college admissions process, preparation and reinforcement for standardized college admissions tests, academic strengthening in the English and Mathematics subjects and personal development with Leadership and Public Speaking certifications.
“We are very pleased with AbbVie's faithful commitment to education and to Puerto Rican students. Since 2014 we have counted on their support. Since then, we have continued to add positive stories in the lives of the students we serve. Thanks to their commitment, we have managed to expand Kinesis programs to improve education in the municipalities of Barceloneta and Jayuya, making it possible for students to receive the best academic training in an accessible way”, said José E. Fernández, Kinesis’ founder.
