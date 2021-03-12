Kimberly-Clark Puerto Rico’s (KCCPR) social responsibility and community assistance in benefit of the island was recognized with the Community Involvement Award presented by Walmart, which also bestowed them with the Bronze Supplier of the Year.
The Community Involvement Award, which Kimberly-Clark Puerto Rico receives for the first time, recognizes various corporate social responsibility initiatives conducted by KCCPR, especially “United for the South” (“Todos por el Sur”).
In January 2020, after a number of earthquakes impacted Puerto Rico’s south, KCCPR initiated “United for the South”. Consumer and essential products were donated to earthquake victims in collaboration with Walmart and the Puerto Rico Food Bank. In addition to the $200,000 donation that was presented by KCCPR to the organization, consumers were a key component of the process, as they donated products at donation centers located in Walmart stores.
Another key social responsibility initiative is “We Are More” (“Somos Más”), a joint effort with Walmart, that has become a very important project in the past years and has supported women in their effort to become entrepreneurs and also reach economic independence.
Proceeds from sales of participating products will be used to fund social media and online sales workshops and will pay for initiatives such as subscriptions to sales programs and Internet dominion purchase or other investments that they need to move their businesses into the digital world.
In addition, Kimberly-Clark Puerto Rico also received the Bronze Supplier of the Year Award, presented every year by Walmart. Criteria to receive this award are based on financial metrics established beforehand, to be partners in strategies business, have a good communication and relationship (client/supplier) and helping to grow both the business and promotional projects.
“Our team is very proud of these awards because they reaffirm the great things we have achieved in these past ears. Not only we are strategic partners, but we have also come together to help the community. I think that the Community Involvement Award is special, because it is gratifying to be able to help in emergency situations and assist communities with initiatives that have a real impact. We thank Walmart, our business partner and ally, for recognizing our commitment,” said Ailsa Valledor, general manager for Kimberly-Clark Puerto Rico.
On the other hand, Jennifer Garland, merchandising director for Walmart Puerto Rico, explained that “at Walmart we celebrate our business partners’ community initiatives so we can collaborate with the communities that we serve. We congratulate Kimberly-Clark Puerto Rico for both awards, and we hope to continue these important initiatives that support Puerto Rico's socioeconomic development.”
