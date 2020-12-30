Jorge Cañellas, the new audit partner at Kevane Grant Thornton (KGT), affirmed that the firm of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) and business advisors is poised to become the top auditing choice for companies dedicated to financial services and telecommunications.
In an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Cañellas—who has years of overseas experience in telecommunications—explained that the firm is developing a growth strategy to attract clients in this industry, as well as “fintechs,” which are businesses that use technology to enhance their financial services.
“Within financial services, we want to develop as specialists, whether in tax auditing or accounting consulting for banks, brokerage houses, funds, insurance companies, fintech companies... Now we can have the ability to serve any of those clients locally here in Puerto Rico,” said Cañellas, who has worked in New York City, Boston and Mexico City, among other destinations with a variety of clients.
He underscored that fintech companies offer a diverse ecosystem that presents myriad business opportunities and underscored that this sector has gargantuan potential on the island.
In fact, Androit Market Research projected last January that the global fintech industry will reach a market value of approximately $460 billion by 2025. Meanwhile, Market Data Forecast offers a more conservative estimate, with a market value projection of roughly $305 billion globally by 2025, growing at a compound annual rate of 22.17 percent from 2020 to 2025.
“It is very interesting to me because it is a highly entrepreneurial environment; many are small businesses that are growing considerably. It is interesting to me to not only serve large clients, but to also be present in those smaller ecosystems because that is the future where we are heading, those fintech technologies, and that has always been a very intriguing environment for me,” Cañellas added.
For his part, KGT Managing Partner Luis Carlos Marcano stated that Cañellas’ 15 years of experience in the field brings the company “important reinforcement” in financial services and telecommunications. “Jorge’s experience definitely opens up additional space for us to enter these sectors and provide services that we already offer, plus some additional ones that we could also develop with Jorge’s experience,” he said.
Plans for 2021
In addition to attracting new clients, Marcano informed that in 2021, KGT will bolster its technology for inside processes, as well as provide even more ample support to its clients. Specifically, the consulting firm will “seize the most advantage” of blockchain tech, automated processes and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Essentially, the company aims to become a leader in auditing using technological tools to boost efficiency, as well as customer service and its response rate. “KGT has been specializing a great deal on how we can implement digital audit tools to make audits more efficient and for our clients to feel satisfied with the service that is being provided to them,” he said, adding that KGT will be “highly organized and focused” to foster future business relations and reach its target clients.
“We want the company that wants to grow, that wants to develop itself, that wants to improve, to see us as the alternative. Sometimes many people focus on whether they want to be the largest firm or the largest company. That’s not bad, but I prefer to be the best... the one that we can best offer services to our clients, that they can see the added value, which is what the client is really looking for from a public consulting firm. It’s not only giving the audit service, but also the benefit that this has... I understand that we are already there; what we want is to reinforce the position we have as a leading firm in Puerto Rico,” Marcano asserted.
