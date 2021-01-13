Kevane Grant Thornton (KGT), Puerto Rico's leading certified public accounting and business advisory firm, announced today a major expansion with the integration of three new partners from the LLM & D practice, PSC, more recently known as LHD America, LLC.
The new partners, Roberto Luciano, Eduardo Herencia and Carlos Dolagaray, joined KGT along with 30 other professionals as of January 1, 2021.
“The experience and technical capabilities of our new partners and the team of professionals joining KGT will strengthen the range of auditing and business advisory services, adding specialized innovative offerings for industries and complementing the services we currently provide in our firm. This represents an important step, consistent with our strategic plans for expansion and growth. Similarly, it raises the reputation of our firm as a dynamic, which continues to evolve thanks to the quality of our services and the marked difference in our offerings to clients," said Luis Carlos Marcano, KGT managing partner.
The integration of this team of professionals brings additional technical capabilities to the firm, which include: life, accident, property and health insurance; services for the public sector and the banking sector.
Other services added to the KGT offering include: financial consulting, SOX training evaluation, outsourcing of the SOX function, auditing of controls for service organizations under the SSAE No. 18 standard, consulting on regulatory issues and specialized accounting for industries, as well as consulting services for the acquisition of businesses, design and design and improvement in business processes, among others.
The sum of these services reinforce KGT's aspiration to become a comprehensive firm that offers the full range of services that clients may require.
Peter Bodin, CEO of Grant Thornton International, added: "“Kevane Grant Thornton is a prime example of what member firms are accomplishing to accelerate growth, innovate and evolve to anticipate and meet market demands. KGT is a firm with proven leadership in the Caribbean and Latin America region for its exceptional and consistent quality of service. I want to congratulate the partners and the firm's team for this achievement, and I wish them the best of success in this new stage."
After this integration, KGT increases its workforce to 180 professionals, which include certified public accountants, lawyers and certified personnel in the areas of fraud evaluation, internal audit, valuation analysis, hospitality account executives, valuation of accredited companies, accountants for insolvency and restructuring affairs, information systems auditing, money laundering specialists and SOX-certified professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.