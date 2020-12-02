Kevane Grant Thornton (KGT), leading firm of Certified Public Accountants (CPA’s) and business advisors in Puerto Rico announced the appointment of Jorge Eduardo Cañellas as Audit Partner.
Cañellas joins KGT’s practice with a solid professional track record in auditing and business consulting within the financial services, FinTEchs and the telecommunications industries of multinational public companies in Latin America and the United States.
The executive, slated to join the firm effective December 14, brings forth more than 15 years of experience and training in managing specialized financial services matters and accounting consulting under IFRS and US GAAP, leading financial statement and internal control audits under PCAOB standards, and in the execution of capital markets transactions.
“Jorge’s integration to our team represents a step forward in KGT’s strategic development plan, as we seek to grow through fostering value-added relationships with our clients. With his vast experience, he will enhance other market needs and financial services for the telecommunications and FinTech industry, reinforcing the services we currently offer our distinguished clientele,” said Luis Carlos Marcano, Managing Partner of the firm.
