Kókomo, a Puerto Rican clothing and accesory retailer for all genders and ages, announced that it will sell back-to-school items in its three new temporary establishments in Plaza Las Américas in San Juan, Plaza del Caribe in Ponce, and Mayagüez Mall.
The pop-up shops were established for the express purpose of facilitating back-to-school shopping.
As informed, customers may find rolling backpacks, lunchboxes, and pencil cases, among others. These items will be sold in the company's pop-up shops in the aforementioned shopping malls, covering various regions.
"In addition, with the purchase of a Roxy package the customer receives a free bottle of water to fill in schools and avoid contagion, and with the purchase of a Quiksilver package they receive a sheet of stickers to decorate their notebooks, while they last. In addition to these three new stores, the well-known 10 Kokomo stores established around the island, offer school products," the company informed in a missive.
For more information, visit kokomopr.com.
No IVU on School Items
The news comes just as the government announced that the next semester will begin with in-person classes next August 16.
Moreover, on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17, school-related items will be exempt from the Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym) islandwide, as detailed in the local Treasury Department's Circular Memo 21-14. The document lists the very items Kókomo is promoting for the beginning of the academic year.
"The school sales period without the IVU will begin at 12:00 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, and will end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021. Although both parents and merchants know about how this exemption works, we urge them to verify the information and detailed list of items exempt from the IVU, available on the website," Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés stated.
