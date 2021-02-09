Jim O’Drobinak, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of MCS Healthcare Holdings LLC, today announced that MCS has appointed José B. Carrión III as the president of MCS Healthcare Holdings and a board member at MCS Life Insurance Company and MCS General Insurance Agency.
Carrión, the former chairman of the Financial Oversight and Management Board, has a wealth of experience in both private and public sectors and is an insurance industry leader with over 25 years of experience.
“Given his impressive experience in the areas of business development, insurance and government affairs, I am confident that Mr. Carrión will be an invaluable addition to our Executive team as President of MCS Holdings,” said O’Drobinak in a statement. “José comes to MCS to help expand our business, both geographically and by lines of business. His extensive leadership expertise in dealing with business clients and prospects, corporate shareholders, local and federal public officials and the media, perfectly suits our goals and needs.
“I’m honored to join over 2,000 of my MCS colleagues who work tirelessly every day to bring excellence in health care to the people of Puerto Rico. I look forward to expanding the MCS footprint throughout Puerto Rico and ultimately into the mainland,” Carrión commented.
O’Drobinak added that Roberto Pando would continue his responsibilities as president of the MCS Advantage Inc. and MCS Life Insurance Company subsidiaries.
