As part of its 80th anniversary celebration, the Jeep brand has launched a new marketing effort to share with local consumers, offering benefits at different establishments for Jeep owners.
Under the slogan, “Siempre pa’lante,” the new campaign is a thank you to Jeep fans who have been part of the company’s journey during its first 80 years. A video features a new version of the classic song “Calle Luna, Calle Sol,” written by Willie Colón in the 1970s, produced by Black Noise, specifically for the performance and shows images of Jeep vehicle owners beginning new stages and roads in their lives.
“As a thank you for the support of our customers, we want to celebrate our 80th anniversary by offering 80 days of adventure. The Jeep key will be the passport, which will give them access to multiple benefits designed exclusively for Jeep vehicle owners in multiple businesses around the island,” said Ricardo García, general manager of FCA Caribbean.
Among the benefits that Jeep owners will enjoy are discounts on: Mopar parts and accessories from Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram dealers; gasoline at Puma Energy; discounts at Caribbean Cinemas; Yogen Fruz, McDonald's, the HCOA Fitness gym; and even a Toro Verde memorial kit. In addition, they will receive discounts on adventure experiences such as: SUP Action Paddleboard, East Island Excursion boat excursions, Spotin tourist excursions, La Jalda PR hiking, North Rock climbing and scooter rentals with Electric Ride. In addition, one of 80 gift certificates from Ralph's supermarkets will be raffled daily. The initiative under the name 80th anniversary, 80 days of adventure is on now until July 31.
“We thank all the leading companies who joined in this celebration, as partners of the Jeep brand in this innovative effort in the automotive industry. For our part, we are very happy to support these local businesses through this initiative,” added García.
The new Jeep advertising campaign, which has also premiered in local media, was recorded in Utuado and Manatí, directed by Luis Enrique and produced by Peppermint Films, post-production by Innovation Films and devised by the agency February 29.
For more information and rules of the benefits program, visit www.80diasdeaventurajeep.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.