anssen Puerto Rico, Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical company, in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Cardiology Society, recently launched an educational campaign to encourage patients to visit their doctors amid the pandemic - an effort that has reportedly yielded a positive outcome.
The campaign, titled ‘Conéctate con tu salud’ (Connect With Your Health), is a multimedia effort that discusses the importance of carrying on with doctor’s appointments, dispelling concerns about contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) while caring for one’s health.
Dr. Víctor Gordo, an internist and one of the spokespersons for the campaign, explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that with the general apprehension toward COVID-19, some patients may feel discouraged from consulting their doctors for fear of being infected with the virus. This attitude, however, could be detrimental, especially with patients who suffer from chronic illnesses, such as Alzheimer’s, Crohn’s or diabetes.
“If we abandon those chronic conditions - or their care - that can bring us major consequences, even death. For this reason, in the campaign ‘Connect with Your Health’ what we want to do is deliver the message that there are multiple ways of staying in touch with your health professionals; via telephone, virtual telecommunications, email or your cell phone,” the doctor said.
According to Gordo, the campaign was launched roughly two months ago and it has been published and broadcast on virtually all types of platforms: television, radio, newspapers and social media. THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked if Janssen or the Society had a metric to determine the success of this educational initiative. Although this information was not specified, Gordo, whose clinic is located at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, affirmed from firsthand experience that patients have gradually become more comfortable physically attending their doctor’s appointments.
“At the beginning [of the pandemic], I had many patients who didn’t go to the office... Now, I am seeing about 27 to 30 patients daily in my office. That is, now at least patients are more at ease when they know the protocols that are being enforced in all places that cater to public service, especially health services,” he said, adding that around March and some months that followed, he was only seeing about nine to 10 patients daily.
Moreover, he noted that he and his peers have detected a growing interest among younger generations to take preventive action to improve their health, rather than waiting until being middle-aged or older to receive treatments for avoidable illnesses or complications.
Satisfied with the feedback, Gordo affirmed that the campaign is scheduled to last throughout December, but the companies responsible are evaluating extending it throughout the first few months of 2021.
Given that there are several COVID-19 vaccine discoveries in early talks for distribution logistics, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL inquired if this campaign would be renewed, extended or reimagined to encourage vaccination.
“I believe that there is a need to raise awareness for people and deliver a message regarding vaccination, but we would have to sit down with the people in charge,” he replied, acknowledging that various conspiracy theories and myths about vaccines could dampen vaccination efforts.
As with other jurisdictions, coronavirus cases are also increasing in Puerto Rico and health professionals fear there could be a new surge after the long Thanksgiving weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.