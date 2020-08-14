In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tennessee whiskey brand Jack Daniel's has issued multiple donations and a variety of initiatives to aid bars and bartenders worldwide.
Now, the company aims to assist this sector in Latin America and the Caribbean by offering professional bartending courses dictated by Universidad Siglo 21, an Argentinean academic institution, in an innovative model that will be held for bartenders in Puerto Rico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, the Dominican Republic, and Colombia.
"Bar closures throughout the quarantine affected all members of this industry, and in this context we want to extend our support to professionals so they may have greater and better work tools," said Gustavo Vocke, Brand Ambassador of Jack Daniel's Latin America.
Participants will be selected by the respective brand ambassadors of each participating country. James Minier, Brand Ambassador of Jack Daniel's in Puerto Rico, will select the participants from the island.
The courses will be offered online by certified professionals in different areas. These lessons will be focused on Teamwork Coordination, Innovation & Creativity, Leadership & Conversational Abilities, and Strategic Mindset in Digital Marketing.
The legendary brand is committed to the future and the professionalization of the protagonists of the industry and the “On-Premise” channel, bars and restaurants, which is why it decides to support them with learning and development opportunities in the professional field.
