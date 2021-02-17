With a historic move, the legendary whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s has launched its new and first global creative campaign, “Make It Count.” The campaign highlights a new way of thinking for the 154-year-old brand, celebrating the people who consume it. The innovative content of this campaign is now available on television, digital, social, out-of-home and print media platforms in more than 100 countries.
As a global brand that wanted to boost its iconic status, it was time for Jack Daniel’s to show its unique vision of the world. “Make It Count” focuses on the impact on people’s lives when they choose to live boldly and with purpose every day, just as Mr. Jack did throughout his own life.
“At Jack Daniel’s we have a saying that Mr. Jack himself was known for: ‘Every day we do it, we will do the best we can.’ Our new slogan, ‘Make every moment count,’ is the modern version of communicating exactly that same philosophy of life to the whole world. Today we are here and tomorrow we may not be; we must enjoy the good things in life and, of course, with a Jack in hand we start with the right foot to do everything to make our dreams come true. Responsibly, of course,” said James Minier, Jack Daniel’s brand ambassador in Puerto Rico.
The 60-second “First Timers” ad kicked off the global campaign. This audiovisual piece showcases Jack Daniel’s consumers who choose to live boldly and doing something they’ve always wanted to do.
The multinational and creative agency Energy BBDO was in charge of the campaign. The inspiration for the campaign comes from an old Jack Daniel’s ad that read “Served with pride in fine establishments and questionable locations.” It served as a reminder that Jack is for everyone 18 years or older (drinking ages vary per country). As a result, “Make It Count” invites fans to take life by the horns and enjoy every experience to the fullest.
“With ‘Make It Count,’ we have a long-term platform, which impacts and creates a connection with the consumer, especially in today’s environment, and carries the bold message of Jack’s independent spirit,” said Matías Bentel, Brown-Forman brand director, Jack Daniel’s parent company. “We know that this world-class creativity will continue to drive the successful globalization of our Jack Daniel’s brand.”
“To relaunch an iconic brand like Jack Daniel’s? Of course, we have always wanted to do it. It has been a wonderful collaboration with our clients and partners; we are very excited about what is happening,” said Josh Gross and Pedro Pérez, co-creative directors of Energy BBDO.
“First Timers” was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine, following all social distancing protocols. Director Ian Pons Jewell directed the shoot that lasted five days. It was supervised by the brand’s team and the creative agency, through the Zoom digital platform, with members from all possible time zones, tuning in until the final product was obtained.
Jack Daniel’s is distributed in Puerto Rico by V. Suárez & Co.
