Evertec launched a new functionality that allows users of the ATH Móvil digital platform to pay more easily, safely and without the need for contact.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL spoke with Mike Vizcarrondo, executive vice president of Payment Services for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, Business Solutions, and Business Acquisitions for Evertec; and with Gustavo Díaz, Digital Payment Solutions manager, to learn about the new experience for contactless payments.
The new QR code payment solution—which was launched at the end of May—is available to the 1.5 million users that ATH Móvil currently has.
"With this functionality they can, with the same application for daily use, issue a payment in an extremely easy, secure way, but above all, without contact," Díaz said.
To make a payment, ATH Móvil users only have to open the app, scan the business QR code, wait for the purchase information to appear, review it, and confirm the payment.
"Each point of sale (POS) terminal in participating businesses will have a unique QR code that will be clearly identified so that ATH Móvil users can scan it with their app and make the payment," Díaz explained.
To date, more than 200 fast food restaurants and other establishments islandwide are already using their QR codes. However, Evertec aims to be able to cover the entire island with the innovative payment method by the end of the year.
The participating establishments in this initial phase include several fast food establishments, including: Baskin-Robbins, Wendy's, El Mesón Sandwiches, Pollo Tropical, Burger King, Church's Chicken, Firehouse Subs, IHOP, Krispy Kreme, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, KFC, Popeyes, Subway, and Taco Bell. Others will be announced later on through ATH Móvil's website and social media accounts.
Exceeds Expectations
Vizcarrondo and Díaz affirmed that ATH Móvil has exceeded their expectations with exponential growth.
"Our goal will always be to make the customer's experience faster each day... The idea is, how do I identify you as safely as possible, and how quickly do I get you out of line," Vizcarrondo said.
Since ATH Móvil was launched in 2014, more than $350 million in transactions have been made through the digital platform.
