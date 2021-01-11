The revolution in home delivery services continues to cause transformations in the restaurant industry. As part of its plan for innovation and expansion of service to its customers, the Puerto Rican company IRSI launched It’s Just Wings, a totally virtual restaurant with exclusive service through Uber Eats.
“We are very happy to bring It’s Just Wings to Puerto Rico, our first virtual restaurant. As a result of the pandemic, we have seen an increase in orders through delivery services and the arrival of It's Just Wings is aligned to provide more options to Puerto Rican families who now more than ever are looking for delivery service to their homes or their offices," said. Artur Jotic, president of IRSI.
It’s Just Wings offers a menu specializing in boneless and bone-in wings with 12 sauces to choose from, including: Honey Siracha and Traditional Buffalo. The menu also features seasoned curly fries. It’s Just Wings also has the already famous fried Oreos as its star dessert; accompanied by a special chocolate sauce.
To further serve diners, the bone-in wings and boneless wings come in anywhere from eight to 44 wings to share as a group.
"This type of food is perfect for people who are busy at work, to enjoy at home or when they simply do not want to cook and want to enjoy delivery wherever they are," Jotic affirmed.
It's Just Wings is only available to order through the Uber Eats platform, in the following locations: Bayamón, Caguas, San Juan, Carolina, Ponce, Trujillo Alto, Dorado, and Guaynabo.
The Uber Eats app is available to download on Android and Apple. For more information and menu details you can visit It's Just Wings (itsjustwingspr.com) or @itsjustwingspr on Instagram.
