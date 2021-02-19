With the aim of empowering people with skills who respond to current and future trends in the labor market, the social company INprende launched a call for its professional development program with which they envision helping 500 people.
Alessandra Correa, founder of INprende, explained that, given the labor crisis generated by the pandemic, there is an urgent need to strengthen business development tools and contribute to the development of the workforce with skills such as growth mentality, project management and orientation to results.
“As a result of the pandemic, the unemployment rate has increased and many companies have been forced to close or transform their operations. A study by the International Labor Organization (ILO) shows that unemployment in Latin America and the Caribbean was estimated at 10.3 percent for November 2020. This represents an increase of 2.3 percent in just one year, since in 2019 it was 8.0 percent. hundred," Correa explained.
She explained that the youth and professionals who are selected to be part of the program will receive an innovative experience based on virtual encounters and dynamic exercises on essential skills that will make them more competitive in the labor market.
"The program is free of cost and once completed, the participants will receive a certification detailing the skills received in the program. universities, companies, government and non-profit entities that are focused on addressing unemployment and economic development," Correa stated.
