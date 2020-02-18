Luxury car brand Infiniti, announced today that it has become the official vehicle of the 12th Edition of the Puerto Rico Open PGA Tour, where they will be participating for the first time as sponsors of the tournament.
During the most important local tournament for professional golfers, the full line of 2020 models will be available for the general public to live the Infiniti experience while enjoying the event. The PGA TOUR tournament will take place from February 17 – 23, 2020, at the Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in Río Grande.
“Thanks to its organizers and participants, the Puerto Rico Open has become one of the most prestigious tournaments in golf. We are very enthusiastic of being a part of this event for the first time. Infiniti’s participation in events of this nature is part of the compromise our brand has with its clients, sports, tourism, and economic development for the island,” said Gastón Rivera Garrido, Infiniti commercial director.
The Puerto Rico Open is an event that represents an influx of millions of dollars into the island’s economy and world-wide exposure for Puerto Rico. On top of the 130 professional PGA golfers, their families and the general public, there are over 1,200 organizers and volunteers attending this international tournament with $3 million in prizes.
Infiniti offers a premium environment with great technology and comfort. Its vision is guided towards innovation and modernity for its vehicles and the comfort of its driver and passengers. Our mission is to create vehicles that inspire our drivers each time they get into their Infiniti.
