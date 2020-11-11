Industria Lechera de Puerto Rico, Inc. (Indulac) -a Puerto Rican dairy enterprise-, along with the Dairy Producers Cooperative (Coopple by its Spanish acronym), reinforcing their commitment to consumers to offer products of excellent quality, presented to the market a new, more convenient packaging for all the variety of Ultra High Temperature (UHT) milk products.
For this, they acquired new machines and more advanced technology that required an investment of $10 million.
"At Indulac, we are constantly looking for new ways to innovate to meet the needs of our consumers. This multimillion-dollar investment, in addition to allowing us to double our production, helps us reduce our environmental impact with the use of reusable materials in packaging manufacturing and high-efficiency technology in energy and water management, which helps reduce carbon footprint emissions," Indulac CEO Francisco Oramas stated.
The new packaging refreshes the brand's image. It is more stylized and provides better grip and storage convenience. In addition, it presents a new double-sealed screw cap, which provides more security, preventing spills and splashing the product when serving.
Indulac UHT milk will be available in this first phase in its regular size of 32 ounces in all its varieties: whole milk; reduced fat 2% and 1%, fat-free; flavored with chocolate, vanilla or strawberry, and its complete line of lactose-free milk, including reduced fat 2%, 1% and fat-free.
In addition to presenting a more attractive and safe packaging, with the new investment of $10 million, Indulac built a new and modern 4,000 square foot processing room where the three new filling machines were located. Likewise, the entire processing line system was changed to a highly technological and more efficient model, which allows the company to increase production by 100% while reducing the use of energy and water by 30%, thus reducing operational costs.
UHT milk packaging continues to use Tetra Pak technology, who has reformulated packaging production using 70% recycled raw material, which comes from renewable forests and certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Another benefit of the Tetra Pak is that it allows the shelf life of UHT milk to be extended by 1 year unopened, much longer than other similar products on the market.
"We are very happy and excited about this new stage of innovation. The last time we made an investment of this magnitude was in 1985 when we first presented UHT milk in its Tetra Pak packaging with the traditional square box, so it was time to refresh our image and appeal not only to our loyal consumers that have supported us for years, but also a younger consumer. Also, we are already working to launch a convenient 8oz package soon, which we hope to have on the market early next year," Coopple President Manuel Enrique Martínez said.
