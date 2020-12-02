Industria Lechera de Puerto Rico (Indulac), the main producer of Ultra High Temperature (UHT) milk in the local market, is committed to innovation to solidify its leadership in this segment.
A $10 million investment in a new packer will help launch a new 8-ounce package, in all the varieties that are available in the traditional 32-ounce package - which include whole milk; reduced fat 2% and 1%, fat-free; flavored with chocolate, vanilla or strawberry, and its complete line of lactose-free milk, including reduced fat 2%, 1% and fat-free.
“It came out of the machine a little while ago. It is the new Indulac brand milk product in the 8-ounce presentation. Many consumers had asked for it, a package with versatility for snacks and offices. We are betting that it doesn’t need refrigeration, we are betting on convenience,” explained Indulac president Francisco Oramas, while showing one of the first samples of the product.
The 8-ounce milk will come in a 24-unit package and will soon be available in supermarkets and other points of sale around the island. However, family packs that will consist of packages of three or six units, will also be considered as a next step.
This is one of the company’s first bets on innovation in this new fiscal year. “Our plan is to launch two new products per year of which we have already formulated and that I am not saying now because they steal our idea,” he added from the factory’s offices located in Hato Rey.
The new machine also provides a more convenient packaging for its 32-ounce UHT milk. It is more stylized and provides better grip and storage convenience. In addition, it presents a new double-sealed screw cap, which provides more security, preventing spills and splashing the product when serving.
The machine now has the capacity to produce 300,000 quarts per day in eco-friendly packaging with screw caps. With the new processor, energy and water use was reduced by 30%.
“What we are adding with the new packaging machines is more efficiency, speed of operation, less water and electricity consumption, and especially the screw cap. It was a matter that seemed trivial, but it was causing us problems with consumers,” he said.
Although the producer’s priority is UHT milk - and with which they have 51 percent of market share - they also make a variety of fresh cheese, butter and ice cream, but to a lesser extent.
Impact of Covid-19 on Sales
The coronavirus pandemic has not negatively impacted the sales of milk, and in the last year they registered an increase of 9 percent.
“Covid-19 affected us in a positive way up to a certain point because the public prepared for an emergency, and like the emergencies that we know are hurricanes, there was a rebound in sales in the months of March, April and May to the point that we started to sell it more than we could produce. The technology that we are inaugurating was not at 100 percent of its capacity as it is now,” the agronomist stressed.
In addition, he highlighted that every time emergencies occur, new consumers try their product and become customers.
In Puerto Rico, the consumption of fresh milk is much higher, but he assured that the trend is that the consumption of fresh milk has decreased and that of UHT has increased - at a rate of 6 to 8 percent a year.
Last year they exported 20 percent of production among the Caribbean islands, the East Coast of the U.S. and federal food programs, but he understands that this year most of the production will remain on the island.
The brand also bets on the loyalty of its customers. “Indulac was established 60 years ago. We are very confident that the continued support of consumers will give us many more years to be in the market,” he pointed out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.