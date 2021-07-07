The Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico in Río Grande signed an agreement to be the host hotel for the contestants of the Miss World 2021 international beauty pageant and its 70th anniversary, which will be held later this year, on Dec. 16, in San Juan.
Roughly 120 contestants are expected to participate in Puerto Rico from Nov. 19 to Dec. 17, 2021.
The newly remodeled Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico - which has 579 rooms distributed in 72 acres with spectacular views of gardens, El Yunque and the Atlantic Ocean - was selected by Miss World Ltd. after presenting the best proposal among three hotels on the island that, in the opinion of the international organization, met the requirements to provide adequate accommodation and the security specifications required for contestants from different countries.
Nereida Amador, director of sales and marketing of the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, indicated that a multimillion-dollar renovation was made with the purchase of the property in 2019 and the property’s “excellent condition” will be seen by 2 billion people who will tune in to the international pageant, be it on television or social media.
It is estimated that the international beauty pageant will boost Puerto Rico’s economy by generating approximately 2,840 nights at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico for a month between the candidates and the Miss World team, plus 10,000 additional nights in hotels in the metro area during the last week among fans, family members and franchise holders.
As a travel destination, Puerto Rico will receive exposure in unpaid advertising and an increase in recognition of nearly $150 million through news coverage on television, digital platforms and print reports, as well as acquiring destination branding for the island.
Moreover, Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle, president of the Reignite Puerto Rico foundation and organizer of the Miss World 2021 international pageant, said that the contest serves as a much-needed relief for the difficult times that Puerto Rico has experienced during the past years. “This event with its international exposure is an ideal global platform to show the world what Puerto Rico has to offer while injecting money into Puerto Rico’s economy,” Del Valle affirmed.
Reignite Puerto Rico was created to attract events of economic impact to Puerto Rico and help social causes on the island.
It is the first time that the international Miss World pageant will be held in a Spanish-speaking country and Puerto Rico was awarded this honor.
In the past 69 years, only 15 Latinas have won this prestigious British beauty pageant. Among the winning countries are Venezuela, a country that has won six crowns; Puerto Rico, with two, as well as Peru and Argentina. The Dominican Republic, Brazil and Mexico have had a winner each.
For the finals of Miss World 2021, of which Telemundo Puerto Rico is the official channel, all previous queens are expected to be invited. There will be six mini-competitions - talent, sports, “Top Model,” multimedia, beauty with purpose, and a face-to-face debate, which will give the winner of these events the opportunity to enter directly into the group of semifinalists.
Miss World is the oldest international beauty pageant, established in 1951. The current Miss World is Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica. Ann-Singh has been the queen since 2019 because the contest was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pageant has produced two winners from Puerto Rico: Wilnelia Merced Forsyth, Miss World 1975 and Stephanie Del Valle, Miss World 2016.
