Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that it has acquired certain assets of Christiansen Insurance Group, LLC (Christiansen Insurance Group).
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Located in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Christiansen Insurance Group is a full-service insurance firm, specializing in property and casualty, personal insurance and employee benefits solutions. Ralph Christiansen, president of Christiansen Insurance Group, will join Hub Puerto Rico as senior executive vice president and report to Antonio Casellas, President and CEO of the region.
"We are excited to join Hub and work with an extraordinary group of talented professionals," said Christiansen. "With Hub, we will now have access to more markets, services and resources to continue to grow and assist our clients."
