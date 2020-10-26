The historic Hotel El Convento has reopened its doors to the general public and presents special offers together with varied gastronomic experiences, always complying with the strictest protection and security protocols, announced its general manager, Alfredo Arroyo.
“We are pleased to announce the reopening of our Hotel El Convento, located in the heart of Old San Juan. Taking into account the culinary tastes of our local guests, we have created an attractive stay offer that includes unique gastronomic experiences by Chef Antonio Pérez from the Santísimo restaurant,” Arroyo said.
The weekend stay offer, 3 days and 2 nights, includes a superior room and the “Culinary Entourage” experience in Santísimo by Chef Antonio for two people. Dinner consists of 4 courses, 2 appetizers, main course and dessert. Chef's inspiration can be pineapple fruit, grilled cuisine, classic French cuisine, or a variety of seafood.
The offer also includes a cooking demonstration by Chef Antonio in the afternoon of the following day. Couples will learn to make dishes such as: gourmet tostones, ceviche, Caribbean tapas and elaborate empanadillas, accompanied by a pair of drinks such as cava, craft beer, Spanish wine or creative cocktail. Prices per room start at $269.00 per night, do not include taxes or fees, certain restrictions apply.
The experience is designed for guests to enjoy the best that both Hotel El Convento and Santísimo have to offer, also allowing guests on the second night to learn about the vibrant gastronomic scene that the old city offers, which includes restaurants such as La Lanterna and Marmalade.
Those who wish to continue tasting the food and company of Chef Antonio can opt for an offer that includes a second special dinner by the chef, in addition to the demonstration in the afternoon. This offer of stay is also for a weekend of 3 days and 2 nights, in a suite room. Prices per room start at $ 59.00 per night, do not include taxes or fees, certain restrictions apply.
Santísimo was created by Pablo Rodríguez, a cocktail and arts entrepreneur, together with the experienced chef Antonio Pérez. Rodríguez, from the creators of La Factoría and other successful businesses in Old San Juan, adds a touch of mixology to Chef Antonio Pérez's gastronomy. Together, they strike the perfect balance between gastronomic paradise and the Puerto Rican way of life. Always looking for an optimal freshness in the products that translates into an unpretentious, delicious and fun gastronomic experience.
For more information or reservations, you can call (787) 723-9020 or visit: www. elconvento.com.
