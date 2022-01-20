As part of its social commitment to Puerto Rican communities, on December 2 McDonald's celebrated its Gran Día, the most important fundraising event in Puerto Rico and Latin America, where 100% of the sale of its iconic Big Mac is donated to two local non-profit foundations.
The initiative had a great participation of people throughout Puerto Rico who, in addition to participating that day, supported with the purchase of symbolic hearts for $1 since November 2. All of the event's efforts managed to raise a total of over $198,000 that will be donated to the Ronald McDonald Children's Foundation and the JJ Barea Foundation.
"Each year we are proud to be able to welcome thousands of Puerto Ricans in the spirit of helping in our restaurants during the Gran Día. This year, we reaffirm our commitment and that of our clients to help the communities most in need and contribute our grain of sand for a better Puerto Rico for all. Definitely, this historic fundraiser will help both organizations expand their positive impact on families and youth across the island," said Marisol Vega, Managing Director of Arcos Dorados Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
The proceeds obtained through this year's initiatives represented an increase of over 10% of the previous year's collection, ensuring a greater contribution to the development of charitable programs of both foundations aimed at the well-being of children and families and the academic and social progress of young people in Puerto Rico.
