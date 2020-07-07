HCOA Fitness, the largest gym chain in Puerto Rico, has reopened its facilities with high standards of air and surface sanitation that includes new military-grade technology "airPHX" that kills up to 98 percent of germs, including COVID-19.
All chain gyms will meet the requirements established by different government agencies. As part of the protocol, the chain uses hospital-grade disinfectant products approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), disinfectant wipes placed widely around gyms and tripled supplies of hand soap, hand sanitizer, and paper towels.
"In accordance with the reopening guidelines indicated by the government, we have incorporated a series of new disinfection procedures and protocols to guarantee the well-being of our employees and partners," said Lourdes Amorós, senior vice president of Operations.
“We are excited to welcome our members to the gyms to start again in their fitness and wellness routines. We have a variety of contests and member benefits planned as we celebrate the reopening of the clubs," she added.
In recent weeks, both management and administrative staff have been trained to serve members correctly and safely once gyms are opened. All managers are trained and certified in "COVID-19: How to Protect Yourself" and all of their self-certifications were sent to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Department of Labor, and the Department of Recreation and Sports.
Among the requirements established to resume operations are:
● Use of masks by staff at all times, and members when entering the gym.
● Temperature control to all staff, including members who wish to use the facilities. If the temperature is above 37.5 Celsius / 99.5 Fahrenheit, they will not be able to train that day. Members who refuse to take their temperature will not be able to enter the club.
● Disinfect hands regularly. Disinfection stations will be at the entrance and around the club.
"Regarding the use of equipment, we reorganized all areas to comply with social distancing and provide security for all. The partners are being informed of all the details of the protocol," Amorós said.
The entire team was rearranged to ensure the recommended six feet of separation to prevent contagion. Members and staff will always follow the guidelines for social distancing in all areas of the gym. Moreover, protective barriers were installed in the reception area and the customer service offices, as well as between the cardiovascular equipment.
"For the peace of mind of our members, an intermediate closure will be held daily in the mid-afternoon to thoroughly clean the club and restore all cleaning and disinfection supplies," Amorós concluded.
For more information, visit www.hcoafitness.com/protocolo.
