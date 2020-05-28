As of today, millions of AT&T customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have access to the HBO Max platform, at no additional charge. The combination of this programming with AT&Ti's award-winning mobile network provides the right connectivity to enjoy HBO Max virtually anywhere.
As previously announced, customers subscribed to HBO through AT&T now have instant access to HBO Max at no additional charge. Additionally, customers who subscribe to select AT&T wireless plans will get HBO Max free of cost, this service is valued at $14.99 per month. AT&T also offers special offers to new and existing customers, so they can access and explore HBO Max's premium entertainment content.
"This is an exciting day for AT&T. Offering the incredible content of HBO Max to our clients brings to life our vision of a modern media company," said Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications.
"We pride ourselves on bringing you the connectivity you need along with engaging new content at a time when the world needs it more than ever. With HBO Max in our portfolio, we really have something for everyone," he added.
HBO Max is WarnerMedia's new streaming platform that includes everything HBO, along with a collection of Max movies, TV shows and new originals. HBO Max includes approximately 10,000 hours of premium content from WarnerMedia's brands and library: Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, and more.
Visit att.com/hbomax for more details, to learn more about downloading and signing in to HBO Max, as well as exploring the many ways you can start streaming today. Existing customers can also log into their AT&T account online or through the myAT&T app for more information.
