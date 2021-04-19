As of today, the supermarket chain Hatillo Kash N’ Karry, a local leader in Puerto Rico’s northwestern region, has its own online grocery shopping service called readykart.com, becoming the first chain in the region to offer such service to the area residents.
The brand-new readykart.com service allows access to consumers to more than 8,000 products for their grocery shopping and select between delivery or pick up option at one of its four supermarkets located in Arecibo, Hatillo, Camuy, and Quebradillas. For pick-up service, each supermarket has reserved parking spaces where personnel from Hatillo Kash N’ Karry will bring the client's purchase to their car.
“In accordance with the situation we are in, we launched readykart.com to provide comfort and additional benefits to the residents of the area. In the digital platform our client can find a variety of products and brands of their preferences. We are the only ones in the northwest region with an online shopping service, offering the same prices as in all our stores. We are convinced that with this we are making our client’s shopping process more easy, secure, efficient, and with a great selection of fresh products at the best prices.” said Isidoro F. Rosa Rodríguez, vice president of the supermarket chain.
On the digital platform, Hatillo Kash N’ Karry’s clients will encounter the same prices and sale items that are offered at the stores. readykart.com can be access through a computer or any other electronic devices, such as smartphones or tablets.
The delivery option has a surcharge of $8.00 to bring the client's purchase to their home, and the pick-up service at the user's store of preference has a charge of $4.00. Both services hours are from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. A minimum of a $50.00 purchase is required.
The development and activation of the readykart.com platform generated a media of 30 new direct jobs and 50 indirect jobs. The dispatch personnel for online purchases are trained to offer best selection on fruits, vegetables, meats, and other edibles,
For more information, visit Readykart.com or Hatillokashnkarry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.