Hallo App, an App designed for booking services such as babysitters, beauty experts, home cleaners, and more is now available in Puerto Rico. This app is a person to person marketplace created locally. It works simultaneously on two apps; one that allows people to list their skills and services and another that augments how customers find and book them for on-demand delivery to their homes, offices, or anywhere they want.
“We are extremely excited and grateful with the incredible reception Hallo App has received in Puerto Rico,” said its creators and founders Jan Reese and Alan Burke, about the new app launch in the local market. “Hallo is a solution to two of the most prevalent problems in Puerto Rico. It facilitates the search and booking of services, and it allows individuals to offer their skills and services for job and earning opportunities in the local “gig economy”, said Reese.
In a few simple steps, the customer can create an account with basic information and in minutes, will have the ability to book services from a wide variety of providers in over 80 categories including pet care and grooming, handymen, home chefs and much more. Conversely, anyone who has a skill or service to offer, can create a profile describing what they can offer, their pricing, service category, and any other detail of the services they provide. Once registered, they are officially a Hallo Helper and can be booked at any time. This app allows anyone and everyone to earn supplemental income during their free time.
The platform is free and it does not require a contract or any membership fees. Those that want to offer their services can download the Hallo Helper app in the App Store or in Google Play Store. Customers who wish to find providers, can download the Hallo App in the App Store or in Google Play Store.
