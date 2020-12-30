For the founder of Hacienda Chocolat, Yadira Vázquez, the pandemic caused by COVID-19 this year did not prove to be an obstacle to their continuous production of cocoa or the production, for the first time, of a craft chocolate bar.
At the same time, she is preparing to include an area on the farm to promote agritourism through various tours and overnight stays.
Using the products of her farm and new machinery, Vázquez, together with her husband and work team, is now making a bar of dark chocolate grown in Puerto Rico. She underscored that she is analyzing the procedure to obtain the best flavor of the bar. “As you go through the procedure, it’s going to have an effect on the taste of the chocolate when you make the bar,” she said.
Moreover, she stated that she has submitted the agritourism documents and permits in order to give some tours in the cocoa farm. “We continue to develop new roads, preparing them so that people can walk on the farm comfortably and strategically arranging the trees,” she explained.
Likewise, Vázquez asserted that she contemplates providing “glamping” or luxury camping on the land to expand the offer for visitors. “Areas with platforms are being prepared to arrange the huts... There are places on the farm where glamping would be spectacular due to its good views,” she indicated.
Although the farm currently does not have services for the public, it sells cocoa beans, bananas and other agricultural products to independent buyers in Puerto Rico and local chocolate producers.
The farm was founded in 2015, after Vázquez’s dream of “having a farm.” She began it with agroforestry development.
“I always had the illusion of having a cocoa farm, but being a nature lover, I tried from the beginning that if we were going to plant cocoa that it should be in the forest so as not to lose the most beautiful thing about the farm, which is the forest; and we started the development of agroforestry. It is a challenge, it is complicated and expensive. At the end of the road, you can have your cocoa plantation and other things inside a forest,” Vázquez said.
According to the founder, the first cocoa trees were obtained through Mayagüez resources and a project by Eduardo Cortés, from Cortés Hermanos. “I bought the first 2,000 trees and entered the second stage of Eduardo Cortés’ project and that is how we acquired our trees. We currently have 3,000,” she added.
The hacienda’s goal is to support the local economy and Puerto Rico’s economic development with the cultivation and processing of cocoa and other spices such as vanilla, cinnamon, pepper and bay leaves.
For more information about the hacienda and its products, visit its official page www.haciendachocolatpr.com, or its Facebook page as Hacienda Chocolat.
