Gyros Express, the Greek food restaurant located in Arecibo, which has been a popular venue in the northern region for 25 years, has faced the COVID-19 pandemic head on, integrating technology to increase sales. The Tupyx application made in Puerto Rico by e-Nabler Corp. has been a vital solution in this ongoing success story, according to the owner of Gyros Express, Antonio Vélez.
“When the lockdown started in March, sales fell dramatically. From 18 employees I had, I went down to three. Likewise, the place was open 24 hours a day, but given the executive order to close, service hours were also reduced, as well as the capacity of people eating inside. I considered closing the business,“ Vélez said.
Some solution had to exist for this small business to continue its operation, which was previously impacted by Hurricane Georges in 1998 and then Hurricane Maria in 2017, he indicated.
“I had to start making deliveries, in a restaurant where the usual thing was for people to come here. I found out about the Puerto Rican app Tupyx and that they did not charge a percentage of each sale, and I could also use my own drivers. I immediately integrated it into my operation and it helped increase sales. Now I have 22 employees, another phone line and I bought two cars to do deliveries. This way, employees who make deliveries or work in the restaurant can be rotated,” Vélez said.
The Gyros Express space, famous for its lamb, turkey, chicken, pork and steak gyros, also had to be reinvented. At the moment the dining area is used for orders that are received through Tupyx or by phone, and then prepared for dispatch. They have also set up a “curbside” area for clients to order and pick up in the parking lot.
“The advantage of the app is that it doesn’t take an employee to attend the order. The order arrives in the kitchen, it is already paid, it is prepared and delivered or they come to collect it,” Vélez explained.
Another benefit of Tupyx is that it gives businesses the option to schedule deliveries as needed. As for the cost per transaction, it is a fixed price rather than a percentage of the orders, which is around 20 percent to 30 percent with other apps. Vélez said this is important for small businesses trying to survive during the pandemic, as the low transaction cost with Tupyx alleviates the impact of operational costs, payroll, inventory and other expenses.
“At first I considered integrating an order or delivery system with the cash register system that the restaurant already has. But this system is already configured from the United States and could not be programmed. That’s when I found out about Tupyx and it was integrated with the application. Now I am selling more, and this on a restricted schedule compared to when [the business] was open 24 hours a day. Eventually when the lockdown is [fully] lifted, we will be back to a 24-hour operation,” Vélez said,
Joel Vázquez, CEO of eNabler Corp., a Puerto Rican company and the Tupyx developer, indicated that “we are aware of the investment made by restaurants and businesses to integrate applications to collect and deliver food or merchandise to maintain their businesses during the pandemic. We drastically reduced the monthly payment and we are offering a fixed and economical fee per transaction to the merchant for the application and making the digital menu,” he indicated.
“In the case of Gyros Express, now they are better than before the pandemic, because now their profit margin is higher and they created an operation with more flexibility," Vázquez added.
