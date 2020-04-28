While it is true that the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) has altered the stability of global health, it is important to see and understand the effect it brings to the health of the economy. In Puerto Rico, 600,000 Puerto Rican households could run out of money, while more than 270,000 private sector jobs are at risk.
Considering this reality that we are living today, economist Gustavo Vélez, one of the founders of Movimiento por una Economía Saludable (Movement for a Healthy Economy), will share related information and educate on the various impacts that the island would suffer by not reactivating the economy.
Through the educational initiative “Economía en arroz y habichuelas” (“Economy in rice and beans”), he will communicate messages and facts through his social media networks in a simple way so that everyone can understand what the economists explain in a more technical way.
The movement's educational effort through Vélez will also produce strategies and recommendations so that small and midsize businesses can effectively guide the reopening of their businesses successfully. The use of technology, economic information and business strategies will be important factors in the post-COVID-19 economy.
“A large part of the population has gotten sick because of COVID-19. We have to understand that the economy has also become ill. Our economy is infected and it is essential to take care of it to guide its recovery. With this program, we intend to communicate the information so that everyone understands how it is being affected and the consequence it could have for the population. That is why we explain it in rice and beans," Vélez said.
The initiative presents the messages with graphic and easy to understand visuals captured on the image of a package of rice and a can of beans. They emphasize that the information contains no “fake news," with all content based on real data provided by Inteligencia Económica, Inc.
Not reopening the economy could lead to the collapse of the private sector, which, in turn, would lead to the collapse of the public sector. Moreover, federal millionaire aids, such as the Nutrition Assistance Program (PAN), could be at risk.
A paralyzed economy could lead to almost 300,000 people leaving the island. Given this, it is essential to understand that a global recession can slow down the United States economy and, therefore, drastically affect the local economy.
"Economy in rice and beans" will be available on the following platforms: Facebook - Gustavo Vélez, Instagram (gustavovelez2000) and Twitter - @gustavovelezpr. It is also found with the hashtag #EconomíaEnArrozyHabichuelas.
