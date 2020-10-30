Based on commissioned survey data of US travelers and an analysis of search and booking data for - COVID-19 has had a profound impact on travel in 2020.
As the world looks to 2021, Airbnb believes these impacts will continue to be felt in several ways. Firstly, continued remote working, and in some cases remote schooling, will upend traditional vacation seasons and blur the lines between working and traveling. Secondly, safety and cleanliness will continue to be top of mind for travelers, driving a preference for private, entire homes over crowded hotels. Thirdly, international travel, especially long haul, will continue to be impacted and finally, having been isolated for much of 2020, people will want to use travel to reconnect with friends and family in safe and controlled ways.
In 2021, travel will continue to be less about tourism and more about living, working, and connecting safely away from home. According to Airbnb, these are the top three trends redefining travel in 2021:
Live Anywhere – Taking Life on the Road
In 2021, work from home could become work from any home as remote working continues to be a reality for many people. In a survey commissioned by Airbnb:
• 83 percent of respondents are in favor of relocating as part of remote working.
• A quarter believe they will be able to ‘live where they want to and work remotely’.
• One in five of those surveyed have relocated their living situation during the pandemic either temporarily or permanently.
• 60 percent of parents are very or somewhat likely to consider working remotely and traveling with their children if schools continue to be disrupted.
• Unsurprisingly, Gen Z’ers and young millennials are most likely to believe they can move to a new location to work or study remotely.
• From July to September this year, there has been a 128 percent increase in guest reviews mentioning “relocation”, “relocate”, “remote work” and “trying a new neighborhood” in comparison to the same time frame last year.
Redefining the Staycation
As uncertainty persists, domestic travel will continue to be a key trend in 2021, with 62 percent of people interested in taking a vacation within driving distance of home.* Looking back at September 2019 for trip planning in 2020, for US guests, cities like Paris, London and Rome were all top destinations. Next year, a range of domestic locations in national parks, winter ski and beach towns are becoming the most popular, perhaps showing a departure from regular seasonal travel, and a preference for traditional vacation getaway destinations year-round.
Entire homes have officially replaced apartments as the top space type among guests in 2021, providing controlled, private space for everyone.
While the poll numbers are related to American travelers, we can see in Argentina a behavior aligned with these trends.
Among the local destinations trending among Puerto Ricans for 2021 are:
1. Rincón,
2. Luquillo,
3. Guánica
4. Aguadilla
5. Río Grande
6. Palmas Del Mar, Humacao
7. Lajas, Lajas
8. Cabo Rojo, Cabo Rojo
9. Isabela
10. Fajardo
The Rise of Pod Travel
2020 has made the craving for fundamental human connection very real, and this resonates in how people are thinking about travel in 2021. In fact, relocating permanently or temporarily to live close to family is favored by 85 percent of survey respondents.* And, families are increasingly turning to Airbnb as a way to safely reconnect: over the summer, there were three times more wish lists including family in the title than last summer, and that trend has continued to increase with more than 2.5 times the inclusions this September compared to last year.
Whether it means traveling to be close to family members, or reuniting to quarantine with a group of friends, “pod” travel is here to stay for those who want to safely be together while reducing risks associated with socializing with others. For those who have voluntarily relocated this year, 37 percent say it was to be close to family or friends – the most common reason given. This has become increasingly popular with younger generations, with 61 percent of under-50-year-olds interested in permanently moving and 47 percent interested in temporarily moving to be closer to loved ones. And on Airbnb, over half of trips searched for next year include three or more people, showing how people are traveling together.
