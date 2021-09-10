To celebrate its 25 years of service to the community of entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico, Grupo Guayacán is launching an extensive anniversary program focused on the success stories of its participants and the organization’s contributions to Puerto Rico’s economic development.
Throughout its history, Guayacán has assisted more than 2,000 people and over 720 companies in validating, developing, and scaling their businesses. To commemorate its 25 years of trajectory, Guayacán is promoting 25 Days of Giving, an anniversary version of its now traditional annual fundraising campaign, also known as Giving Day.
“Twenty five years ago, we planted the seed of Grupo Guayacán and became the pioneer organization in promoting business training and entrepreneurship programs for Puerto Rican companies. The vision of our founder, Enrique Adsuar González, as well as the support we have always received from sponsors, collaborators, entrepreneurs, and the general public, have been fundamental for our management and for the success of our participants. We want the public to know our results and to continue supporting us, so we can cultivate a future together,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of the organization.
Grupo Guayacán was founded in 1996 as a non-profit organization with the purpose of promoting economic development in Puerto Rico by supporting entrepreneurship. Its mission carries on, 25 years later, through a series of business development programs for companies at different stages of growth. Its main programs are I-Corps Puerto Rico, the EnterPRize business competition, and Guayacán Venture Accelerator (GVA).
The organization has invested more than $20 million in the training programs it offers to the community and has awarded more than $2.2 million in seed capital and grants for early-stage Puerto Rican businesses.
Rebecca Atienza, who participated in the GVA with her company Hacienda San Pedro, states: “You may have a good project. You may even think you know how to handle it. But when you engage in educational programs like those from Guayacán, you realize that business education makes a difference. You let yourself be guided and open your eyes to other ways of doing things. We should support Guayacán to help them continue their work. They have already helped train a whole generation of entrepreneurs, which is the generation that has been standing up for Puerto Rico and generating economic activity.”
Guayacán's anniversary program will run until December of this year. Over this period, its three entrepreneurial support programs will remain active and continue helping more than 90 business teams to validate and develop their business ideas or bring their businesses to the next level.
Any person or company, no matter how small or large, can make their contribution at https://bit.ly/25DiasParaDar or via ATH Móvil (/Guayacan). To learn more, visit www.guayacan.org or contact info@guayacan.org.
