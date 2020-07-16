Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, has begun distributing two million pounds of food to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In collaboration with Silgan Containers from New Jersey and Wisconsin (cans); U.S. Steel (steel); Goya de Puerto Rico-Island Can (can lids), Producers Rice Mill of Arkansas (rice); Gamse Labels of Maryland (labels); DanHill Containers of Texas (cartons); and American Farmers from Washington State (beans), all made in the U.S.A., the food will be distributed through local food banks, churches, community centers, soup kitchens, and outreach programs that are in urgent need across the nation and Puerto Rico.
"Our donation pays tribute to the dedication and hard work of 4,000 Goya employees. When the pandemic first struck, they rolled up their sleeves and worked 24/7 at the risk of their own health saying, 'If we don't do this, who will?' That shows grit and courage, and I am so proud of our Goya family. We are and will always be a company of passionate people who care about making a difference, and today we honor our promise to continue to help our communities in times of need," said Bob Unanue, president of Goya Foods.
At the start of the pandemic, the company donated an additional 500,000 pounds of food and 20,000 protective masks to health care providers.
After Hurricane Maria, Goya donated over 1 million pounds of food to the people of Puerto Rico, in addition to the starving people of Venezuela during governmental unrest, to the people of Haiti during the earthquake, and at home during Superstorm Sandy, and hurricanes Isaac, Harvey and Irene.
