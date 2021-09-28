To commemorate the 85 years since Prudencio Unanue established Goya Foods Inc., GOYA Puerto Rico inaugurated on Monday a historical, informative, and interactive exhibition where the Puerto Rican public will be able to know the trajectory of excellence of this company, which is a symbol of Puerto Rico in the world. It is currently located in the Plaza del Sol shopping center in Bayamón and will visit several shopping centers in the coming months.
The exhibition consists of two modules of large proportions where visitors can learn about the history of the company, the manufacturing processes that take place in the industrial complex in Bayamón, the countries where GOYA exports its products from Puerto Rico and some samples of historical advertising and social responsibility initiatives, among other topics. Similarly, there will be interactive stations for the enjoyment of the public where they can share this memory on social networks and participate in raffles for certificates of $85 or a basketball autographed by the champion team of BSN Vaqueros de Bayamón.
"This anniversary is a significant milestone for our company, which is a symbol and pride of Puerto Rico, and we want to invite the Puerto Rican family to learn about its history. It fills us with great pride and enthusiasm to be able to capture through the exhibition what Goya de Puerto Rico has been and is from its beginnings in a small factory on Calle William Jones in Río Piedras, to the most advanced technology used today in manufacturing processes," said Carlos Unanue, president of GOYA Puerto Rico.
The design of the exhibition was in charge of Alberto Rigau, the manufacture was done in the Ideagrama workshop in the Municipality of Guánica, and the graphic production was made by Evolution Press in Río Piedras.
“GOYA is Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico is GOYA. For this reason we have conceptualized this traveling exhibition through five shopping centers with the vision of sharing our history with the public around the island. We know that they will enjoy it, learn, and have fun since it has been conceptualized in a pleasant and entertaining way for all the ages," said Ivelisse Rivera Almodóvar, director of Public Relations at GOYA Puerto Rico.
'Goya: The Historic Exhibition' will be presented in the following shopping malls:
· Plaza del Sol, Bayamón: Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
· Mayagüez Mall, Mayagüez: Oct. 11 to 17
· Plaza del Atlántico, Arecibo: Oct. 25 to 31
· Plaza del Caribe, Ponce: Nov. 8 to 14
· Plaza Las Américas, Hato Rey: Dec. 13 to 19
For more information, visit www.goyapr.com.
