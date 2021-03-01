Google Workspace today launches new tools and features to help users make the most of their time, collaborate equally, and make more impact, wherever they are. These updates include a frontline worker solution, a set of features to help people find more time and focus, and powerful solutions to strengthen collaboration.
After a year of transformations at unprecedented speed, today remote and hybrid work schemes are a reality. According to a recent Gartner study, 90 percent of organizations believe that even when offices reopen, they will allow employees to work from home at least part of the time.
“Remote working is just one part of the fundamental change we are seeing as much of the world embraces a more hybrid workplace; however, the success of this new dynamic in the long term will depend on the tools and framework that companies have”, said Javier Soltero, vice president of Google Workspace. “From the beginning, Google's focus on productivity and collaboration has been based on the flexibility and mobility that employees require. We are now relying on Google Workspace to optimize the level of collaboration fairness, time management and human connection required for a healthy and sustainable hybrid workplace."
Tools for Frontline Workers
Frontline workers, that is, those who provide their services directly to clients or patients, play a critical role. However, they often don't have access to the same communication and collaboration tools as the rest of the workforce.
That is why today, a new version of Workspace will be launched: Google Workspace Frontline, a new offer created specifically for this type of collaborator that opens channels of communication and collaboration between frontline employees and corporate teams in a secure way. It includes applications like Gmail, Google Chat, Drive, and more, as well as enterprise-grade security and support features.
It also allows you to create custom Appsheet applications directly from Google Sheets and Drive, so front line workers can digitize and streamline their activities, whether it's collecting data in the field, reporting security risks, or managing customer requests.
Distributed teams also need flexible tools, so we added even more ways to connect and collaborate with others to Google Workspace Essentials, including Chat, Jamboard, and Calendar.
Optimizing Time and Concentration
Time and attention are finite resources, so we need tools to help us manage them and make the most of them. In order to help people, optimize them, Google Workspace announced today news that will be made available to all users in the coming weeks:
● Segmented work hours in Google Calendar will allow users to specify blocks in their work hours settings to accurately indicate to colleagues when they are online and available for meetings.
● Schedule periodic 'out of office' notifications and location indicators that will allow employees to manage and share their availability with others, as well as share which days they will be working from home and which days they will be working from the office.
● Focus Time is a new feature in Calendar that minimizes distractions, limiting notifications during times determined by the user.
● Time Insights helps workers see how they use their time based on their own priorities. This information is only visible to the employee himself and will not be available to anyone else within the organization.
● The Google Assistant is now generally supported in Google Workspace on mobile devices to allow users to save time by asking Google what their next event is, asking them to join them in the next meeting, or instructing them to send a message to their team, for example.
Meaningful Human Connections Despite the Distance
In remote and hybrid work environments, as well as our long-distance personal relationships, maintaining optimal and efficient communication is key. Workspace wants to do its part to improve the Google Meet experience on mobile devices and that's why today it announced:
● Grid view will be available on Google Meet mobile, allowing users to see more people at the same time.
● Support for split screen and picture-in-picture (while viewing another tab or pages, video continues to run in a smaller window) will also be coming to Meet on mobile devices. This helps people chat or seamlessly navigate their Gmail while still viewing the meeting. Surveys, open questions and answers can also be conducted in the background.
In the coming weeks, on both desktop and mobile, Google Meet live broadcasts will receive functionalities for questions and answers, polls and also captions in real time, initially in English, with Spanish, German, Portuguese and French to follow). We also enable live streaming to multiple Google Workspace domains within the same organization.
