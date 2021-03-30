Just 16 years ago, many moved around holding a printed copy of the instructions in one hand and the steering wheel of the car in the other. Drivers didn't have information about the traffic along their route or details about when a restaurant they wanted to go to was open.
Driven by the latest machine learning techniques since then have exceeded the limits of what a map can do. Google announced that this year it will add more than 100 improvements and new functionalities to Google Maps powered by artificial intelligence (AI) so everyone can get the most accurate and up-to-date information exactly when they need it. These are the most important innovations to arrive this year.
Indoor Live View
Many have all lived through that uncomfortable moment of realizing that they are walking in the opposite direction from which they wanted to go. Live View uses augmented reality signals to avoid confusion.
Live View is powered by a technology called global location, which uses AI to scan tens of billions of Street View images and understand their orientation. Thanks to new advancements that help the company understand the precise altitude and location of objects within a building, Google Maps can now bring Live View to some of the most difficult-to-navigate indoor locations such as airports, transit stations, and shopping malls.
If someone is catching a plane or train, Live View can help find the closest elevator and escalator, the door, platform, baggage claim, check-in counters, ticket office, restrooms, ATMs, and more. The arrows and accompanying directions will point the user in the right direction. And if they need to buy something at the mall, they can use Live View to see what floor a store is on and how to get there so they can be in and out in an instant.
Indoor Live View is now available on Android and iOS in various malls in Chicago, Long Island, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle. And it will start rolling out in the coming months at airports, shopping malls and transit stations in Tokyo and Zurich, with more cities on the way.
More Information on Climate and Air Quality
With the new weather layer, users can quickly see the current and forecast temperature and weather conditions in an area. And the new air quality layer shows how healthy (or not) the air is - information that's especially helpful for people with allergies or in areas prone to fires or smog. Data from partners such as The Weather Company, AirNow.gov, and the Central Pollution Board power these layers that will begin rolling out to Android and iOS in the coming months. The weather cap will be available globally and the air quality cap will launch in Australia, India and the U.S., with more countries to come.
Find Eco-Friendly Options For a Tour
Applying the knowledge of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Google Maps created a new routing model optimized for lower fuel consumption based on factors such as the slope of the route and traffic congestion. All of this is part of the commitment the company made last September to help one billion people who use its products take steps to reduce their environmental footprint.
Soon, Google Maps will default to the route with the lowest carbon footprint when it has roughly the same estimated arrival time as the fastest route. In cases where the eco-route significantly increases travel time, the relative impact of Co2 can be compared between routes to choose from. Do they always use the fastest route? Simply adjust preferences in the Settings. The ecological routes will be available towards the end of this year.
From Amsterdam to Jakarta, cities around the world have established low-emission zones - areas that restrict polluting vehicles such as certain diesel cars or with specific emissions labels - to help keep the air clean. To support these efforts, the company is working on new alerts to help drivers better understand when they will pass through one of these zones. This way, they can quickly find out if the vehicle is allowed in that area, choose an alternative mode of transport or take another route. Low-emission zone alerts will be launched this June in more than 100 cities in Europe on Android and iOS.
Because moving sustainably goes far beyond driving, Google Maps is introducing a revamped address interface that makes it easy to choose sustainable alternatives. Soon it will begin to show a complete view of all the routes and means of transport available for the user to reach their destination and compare how long it will take to get there by car, public transport or bicycle without having to switch between different tabs.
Using advanced machine learning models, Google Maps will automatically prioritize the user's preferred modes of transportation and even highlight those that are popular in that city. For example, if a person uses their bicycle a lot, it will automatically show more routes using that mode. In a city like New York, London, Tokyo or Buenos Aires, where taking the subway is popular, it will highlight it so that users can get the information they need faster. This functionality will be implemented globally in the coming months, both on Android and iOS.
All these updates are made possible by advances in AI that have transformed Google Maps into a map that can reflect the millions of changes made around the world every day, in the largest cities and also in the smallest towns.
