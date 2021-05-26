Tech giant Google LLC, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., is developing LaMDA, a language model for conversational applications that will be available for businesses and other users in Puerto Rico. LaMDA should make its debut before the end of the year.
Being an open-domain technology, this piece of artificial intelligence (AI) has been designed to chat about virtually any topic and could potentially revolutionize both studying and research. For example, if a business owner were interested in learning about different kinds of taxes, they can ask LaMDA and it will respond with accurate answers.
Likewise, if a student wanted to learn about space, they could ask questions about the different celestial bodies and learn more in a conversational way.“This is one of the ways we believe LaMDA can make information and computing radically more accessible and user-friendly,” Pichai said.
“We have been researching and developing linguistic models for many years. We are focused on ensuring that LaMDA meets our incredibly high standards for fairness, accuracy, security and privacy and that it is developed in a manner consistent with our AI Principles. And we look forward to incorporating conversational capabilities into products like the Google Assistant, Search and Workspace, as well as exploring how to deliver capabilities to developers and enterprise customers,” Pichai explained.
Although LaMDA is still in its research phase, the company is pleased with the results thus far. This is essentially the next step in advanced speech-focused AI, made possible through a variety of preceding and current algorithms, such as Google Translate.
However, Pichai noted that LaMDA replicates natural conversations, but it only trains with text, whereas people make exchanges by sharing other types of communications, such as images, audio and videos.
“Therefore, we need to create models that allow people to ask questions naturally through different types of information, which is called multimodal models (MUM). With MUM you could one day plan a road trip by asking Google to “find a route with beautiful views of the mountains. This is an example of how we are moving towards more natural and intuitive ways of interacting with Search,” he asserted.
Eyes on Sustainable Development
Google also announced ambitious plans to achieve fully sustainable operation within the decade, as part of the company’s mission to reduce its carbon footprint and fight against climate change.
In 2007, Google became the first large company worldwide to become carbon neutral. Just 10 years later, it combined its operations with 100 percent renewable energy and has been doing so ever since. In addition, last year Google subdued its entire carbon legacy and it seeks to operate entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030.
“This represents a significant change from current approaches and is a leap to the moon on the same scale as quantum computing. It presents problems that are equally difficult to solve, from obtaining carbon-free energy in all the places we operate to ensuring that it can operate every day around the clock,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google.
The tech conglomerate affirmed that it will soon become the first company to implement carbon smart load shifting both in time and place within its data center network, building on the first carbon smart computing platform it established in 2020.
Pichai explained that by May 2022, Google will more than 33 percent of non-production computing to “times and places with the greatest availability of carbon-free energy… And we’re working to apply our AI in the cloud with new fiber-optic sensing and drilling techniques to deliver geothermal energy in more places, starting at our Nevada hubs next year.”
“Investments like these are needed to get carbon-free energy 24/7, and it’s happening in Mountain View, California too. We are building our new campus to the highest sustainability standards. When completed, these buildings will feature the first of its kind, a dragon-scale solar skin, equipped with 90,000 silver solar panels and the capacity to generate nearly 7 megawatts (MW). They will house the largest geothermal pile system in North America to help heat buildings in winter and cool them in summer. It has been amazing to see it come to life,” the CEO added.
This choice aligns with several of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined by the United Nations, which call for responsible consumption and production, climate action, and innovation on behalf of governments, companies and communities by 2030 as well.
