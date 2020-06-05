The arrival of the Golden Corral family restaurant to Puerto Rico finally seems to be an early reality.
Information spread across Instagram assures that the restaurant will be opening its doors at The Outlet 66 Mall in Canóvanas by late August or early September this year after an estimated investment of $4 million to $5 million.
The restaurant, which will be settled in the former GAP store space, with 13,000 sq ft, was supposed to begin its operations on the island last May but had to reschedule due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The restaurant will reportedly have a capacity for 400 diners, creating roughly 150 jobs.
This opening has been discussed on the island for the past four years, with Caguas having been named as the first municipality to be established. Its opening was postponed until this year, where they challenge all the COVID-19 forecasts for said industry, one of the hardest-hit in economic terms.
The restaurant chain, specialized in extensive buffet offers, has more than 500 establishments across 41 states in the U.S. mainland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.