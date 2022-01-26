FILE- In this May 2, 2021, file photo, a General Motors sign hangs on the side of a Chevrolet showroom in Englewood, Colo. Michigan's economic development board on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 approved $824 million in incentives and assistance for General Motors Co. to put electric vehicle and battery plants in its home state, adding as many as 4,000 jobs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)