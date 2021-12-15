With only four minutes to pitch, 33 startups hopped to the stage presenting novel ways to improve life and business. The venue, Parallel 18, is part of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology, and Research Trust that gives support to global startups, while positioning Puerto Rico as a hub for innovative business and technology. Participating entrepreneurs gain access to training, funding, and networking opportunities.
At the intersection of science, business, and government
A business using science to predict the future and prepare against catastrophes, the aptly-named TerraFirma provides solid ground, in the form of informed scientific predictions, for individuals, businesses, and government.
“Act instead of react,” said Fabiola Guzman, founder of the company, in reference to TerraFirma’s goals for Puerto Rico. The company has compiled information from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data sets since 1944 and soil sets from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to create algorithms that visualize potential weather patterns on the island. TerraFirma’s founders were born and raised in Puerto Rico and understand how climate change will disproportionately affect the island.
They recently received funding for another business accelerator program, winning the first prize of $135k. TerraFirma software is working to establish connections to the government –FEMA, in particular– to provide crucial research necessary to make informed decisions in allocating disaster relief funds. The team is currently looking to scale their software development team.
Perfecting global business
How do you connect with a team that isn’t centralized? Managing an international team or remote workers is a demanding task. The following startups provide solutions to ensure consistent productivity and improve workplace health from anywhere.
Zen team is an example of the very businesses it was made to serve –global companies that need to connect through different time zones and currencies, and deal with the barriers of remote work. Founder Niraj Kumar commented that Zen Team “...connects Puerto Rico to the rest of the world in a very easy way.” The company is based out of Puerto Rico while its co-founder is located in Ukraine.
Zen team manages contracts and payments, automates operations, and completes HR tasks, like evaluating employee satisfaction, all on one digital platform. “It’s easier than ever to have a team scattered across the globe with Zen team,” the website states.
An essential part of maintaining a healthy workplace is minimizing distractions. PRYZE gets employees off their phones, and back to work. By installing the PRYZE program onto their phones, participants accumulate points for not using their mobile device during work, and gives them a shot at winning a prize –money, a tv, etc.– chosen by the employer.
PRYZE isn’t a gimmick or trend - it’s a way to bridge the gap between employees and employer, showing that both value their work. Less distractions results in increased revenue, lower costs, and increased employee retention.
Cofounder Natalia Micheletti, a University of Puerto Rico alum, recently moved back to the island from the US. Regarding the Puerto Rican market, Natalia says it’s “a small, tight-knit community...a place to make a good impact.”
Everyday life made easier
A number of businesses at the event were aimed at making everyday life simpler. From finding caretakers for every need (Evocare), to grocery delivery in under an hour (Jetson), to technicians for home appliances and hard-to-find parts (Piezas Rush), and even for natural pet products (Pawls), there is a startup developing to make mundane tasks less bothersome.
And, protecting it all, is Privacywall - a search engine that blocks unwanted data collection that, most of the time, we aren’t aware is even happening. Their mission is to “...put consumers, businesses, and governments back in control of their data privacy and protect their most sensitive data.”
Founders, brothers and Stanford University engineers, Jonathan and Christopher Wu moved to Puerto Rico in 2014 after a conversation with the Puerto Rico the Secretary For Economic Development and Commerce who saw the potential in their company and the opportunity provided by Act 20.
