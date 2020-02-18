GlaxoSmithKline, a global pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturer, plans to close its Carlisle, Pennsylvania facility by the end of next year and move the site’s production to Guayama Puerto Rico.
GSK spokeswoman Jennifer Albano said production will be phased out of the Allen Road facility by mid-2021, with a full exit by the end of 2021, Albano said.
The Carlisle site produces consumer healthcare products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.