A 20,000-square-foot store, inside Plaza Las Américas mall, which will house the luxury vehicle brand Genesis, will open its doors the last week of July, after a three-month wait and an investment of $4.5 million.
The space, named Genesis Mall Experience, and located in the space of the old Borders bookstore, will be completely transformed with a very modern, luxurious design and the latest technology, creating a VIP environment that promises to please the most demanding customer.
“We were eager to complete this great project that represents the reaffirmation of our company with Puerto Rico. They have been intense weeks, but we are satisfied with the progress so far and we are sure that the final result will be spectacular. The goal is to achieve the sale of 500 units in the first year of operation. We seek to reach 8 percent of luxury sales that will be part of the 75,000 units that are projected to be sold [globally] in the next 12 months, “explained Pablo Martínez, chief operations officer of Genesis Puerto Rico, on the premises that were scheduled to start operating in April, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, the car sales industry in Puerto Rico closed with 109,000 units sold, of which 6.4 percent corresponded to luxury brands. Of this percentage, German brands represent 43 percent of the segment, Japanese 36 percent and other brands 21.4 percent. The company’s goal is to obtain 6 percent of the Japanese brands sold, 2 percent of the German brands and 0.6 percent of the other brands in the luxury segment.
Exclusive Design and Services
The demolition and construction process of the new showroom has generated 35 direct jobs and will create about 18 new jobs to serve the sale of vehicles, parts and maintenance services.
“The store has mirrors and new lighting so that the client can see the brand’s models and their finishes from different angles. We have an area to select the color of the car and the interior leather, in addition to a waiting room where private sporting events will be held for our clients. There is a giant screen and some elements, such as the furniture, come from Italy. We hope it will be successful and we understand that the coronavirus measures will not affect us, since it is an industry that can be attended to by appointments and with security protocols,” said the executive.
The establishment, which will be managed by Ricardo Viera, recently appointed as general manager, will have a delivery area for new units where a specialist will be in charge of conducting a demonstration in the “Genesis Test Drive Room” so that the client can know each detail of the vehicle before conducting his/her test drive.
The venue will also have a modern 10,021-square-foot showroom with capacity for six vehicles, a workshop equipped with five mechanical lifts, a carwash area, coffee & beverage bar, valet parking and an exclusive event itinerary for owners of Genesis vehicles.
“The customer will have a different experience when buying their luxury car, which will be 10 percent lower in cost than other competing models. Our cars start at $49,000. We have a unique product and while clients wait for their vehicles, they can do their shopping or have lunch at the mall, since they will receive a text message when their cars are ready,” added Martínez.
Additional benefits to be offered include a 10-year or 100,000-mile warranty, a free “home to home” service (includes maintenance and parts for a specified period), roadside assistance service and a loyalty program.
The three base G70 models, the G80 and G90, are already available and this year, the first SUV of the Genesis brand , the GV80, and later the SUV GV70, are expected to arrive in Puerto Rico.
