Since last year, vaccination efforts to prevent COVID-19 and other medical conditions have been a huge island-wide effort. VOCES is no stranger to this, as the organization for the past ten years has conducted massive vaccination “marathons” and other initiatives to protect Puerto Ricans against various diseases.
Since October 2020, more than 100 NUC University nursing students have joined these efforts as volunteers to administer the shots to thousands of Puerto Ricans.
“In October 2020 qualified School of Nursing students joined VOCES to immunize the community against the flu and COVID-19 viruses. NUC University provide students, with not only the theoretical knowledge, but also the necessary practice in the real world to join the working world when they graduate. These efforts are some of the extraordinary experiences that contribute towards their professional growth and their community commitment, and we’re grateful to VOCES’ outstanding coordination to bring this process to life,” said Michael W. Bannett, president of NUC University.
Practical experience and volunteer work are key to cultivate vocation on individuals who choose the healthcare profession. During the pandemic, where in-person experiences for students are limited, this experience in the VOCES vaccination clinics have served as a unique learning experience for future healthcare and community service professionals.
As a result of this initiative, more than 100 future nurses have participated in 25 events where more than 15,000 people on the island have been impacted. To participate, students receive a specialized training from the VOCES team, required, not only for the vaccination process, but also to comply with COVID-19- related safety and security protocols.
Organizers and students agree that this type of work helps with both professional and personal growth at the same time that they underscore the importance of vaccines, not only against COVID-19, but other diseases.
“Definitely, volunteer work in this historical moment is relevant and gratifying for those who receive their shots as well as for professionals who administer them, and their participation speeds up the process and improves the experience for older adults. We thank all these future healthcare professionals, NUC University students, who, along with their professors have done so with sensibility and thoughtfulness. It is an ideal experience for students looking to gain experience the in the healthcare field. The best results are achieved through service and learning in person and we have witnessed how values such as solidarity and tolerance are evident on these future professionals,” explained Liliam Rodríguez, CEO and founder, VOCES.
In addition to VOCES, students were also coordinated by the Puerto Rico Department of Health and the National Guard. Vaccination marathons started in October 2020 and are still being conducted in the municipalities of Arecibo, Mayagüez, Aguadilla, Bayamón, Ponce, Caguas, Fajardo, Humacao and San Juan.
Student volunteers are part of NUC University six campuses, which offer associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees in Nursing Science.
In addition to events that were already conducted, students will continue to participate in future vaccination efforts scheduled by VOCES in the coming months.
Finally, as part of this effort and its commitment to healthcare, NUC University donated 15 specialized freezers to VOCES, which are necessary to keep vaccines at the appropriate temperature throughout the process.
