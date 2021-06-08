Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, the soon-to-reopen iconic casino located within the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel on Puerto Rico’s award-winning Isla Verde Beach, today announced that Stuart I. C. Levene has been hired as General Manager. An industry veteran, Levene brings nearly four decades of gaming and hospitality experience to the property, the majority of which were spent in Puerto Rico.

“In our search to find the right candidate that could strategically bring the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino to life, Stuart’s experience, industry reputation and knowledge of the local community were unmatched,” said Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, who is reviving the property in partnership with LionGrove. “As we work towards bringing economic and employment growth —as well as our award—winning gaming experiences -- to Puerto Rico, we felt there was no one better to help lead the charge. Stuart has a proven track record for forming and leading successful teams, as well as growing customer loyalty in this market, and we’re thrilled to have him on board.”

Levene has held multiple leadership roles throughout his career and joins Foxwoods El San Juan Casino after most recently serving as the Casino Consultant for the El San Juan Casino, LLC. Prior career highlights in Puerto Rico included serving as Marriott International’s first Casino General Manager at San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino in San Juan, where he helped the resort become the most successful hotel casino in Puerto Rico during his tenure. Additionally, he held various positions including Director of Sales, Casino General Manager, Vice President and Senior Vice President of Casino Operations with both property and regional responsibilities.

Levene was also the longest serving Casino Committee Chairperson for the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association, a position he has held twice over the last three decades. Levene began his career at the Sands Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey after graduating from Syracuse University with both a BS in Finance and an MBA in Marketing.

New Blood to Revitalize the Casino Industry Foxwoods brand takes over El San Juan Casino

In addition to the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and LionGrove are also teaming up to reopen the renowned Tropicoro entertainment venue, welcoming back performers, artists, live entertainment and events once again to its stage. These investments are anticipated to generate an estimated economic impact of $22 million back into the island, creating a projected 360 new jobs in the region, over 130 of those being at the casino.

“I am thrilled to be a part of —and help build— the team at Foxwoods El San

Juan Casino, which is sure to be a synergistic group of skilled, enthusiastic and dedicated individuals,” Levene said. “Foxwoods and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation have already built one of the world’s top resort casino destinations, and I look forward to collaborating with them to bring a similarly successful, first-class experience to El San Juan—which will undoubtedly have a positive impact locally. I’m excited to once again serve the wonderful people of Puerto Rico and help make lasting memories for all those that visit our enchanted island.”

As General Manager, in addition to overseeing the casino’s reconstruction and reopening process, Levene will begin the process of building Foxwoods El San Juan Casino’s management team, hiring this summer for a number of priority positions, including: Casino Controller, HR Manager, Slots/IT Systems Manager, Director of Operations, Director of Marketing, and more. He will also seek to hire an additional 125 team members across a variety of positions early this fall.

To learn more about all that Foxwoods El San Juan Casino will have to offer, and to stay apprised of key hiring updates and upcoming job openings, visit FoxwoodsESL.com.