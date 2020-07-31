Aronova & Associates PLLC announced the former Puerto Rico Gov. Alejandro García Padilla will be joining the firm to further its mission of providing high-quality, personalized legal representation to injured New Yorkers.
García Padilla, an attorney since 1998, has a long history of representing workers and consumers during a distinguished career that spans the public and private sectors. In addition to serving as the 11th Governor of Puerto Rico, he was the Secretary of Consumer Affairs, a Senator, and the President of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD).
Outside of politics, he has been a law professor at the Interamerican University, partner and president of Spanish law firm Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo's Puerto Rico office, and Of-Counsel at Sanders Phillips Grossman. García Padilla will work on complex workers' cases for Aronova & Associates.
After obtaining a bachelor’s degree and a law degree from universities in Puerto Rico, García Padilla began his career as a law clerk for the Appellate Circuit.
