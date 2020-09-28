The eighth edition of the largest video game event in the Caribbean, First Attack, returns in online mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by Ricardo “Mono” Román, event organizer and captain of Red Rooster Team—the first national eSports team in Puerto Rico—and in collaboration with the agency for creating experiences and events, Buena Vibra Group.

"The video game industry worldwide has also had to transform and reinvent itself to our new reality. For this reason, we take advantage of the new modality to expand the offer to 26 more days of the event, double the categories to 24, and attract flexible participation, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., thus allowing to capture another audience of gamers," Román said in a missive. "This will undoubtedly set a precedent also for the local economy at such a critical time, and an attraction for brands to captivate their audience."

The event will be endorsed for the first time by KFC. "We are committed to the eSports industry in Puerto Rico. We are aware of the potential for exponential growth and we want to contribute with our ingenuity and secret recipe to the success of this edition," said Yalitza Lucena, Marketing Manager at KFC Puerto Rico.

The event—from October 5 to November 1, 2020—will be organized in three divisions: shooting games, sports games and fighting games. Some of the most popular categories include: Apex Legends; Fortnite; Overwatch; Valorant; NBA2K21; League Of Legends, Rocket League; Street Fighter V Champion Edition; Mortal Kombat 11; Super Smash Bros. Ultimate; Dragon Ball FighterZ; Tekken 7; Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid; Pokemon Sword & Shield, GranBlue Fantasy Versus and SoulCalibur VI, among others.

The grand finale, which will also be broadcast in an exclusive collaboration with WAPA Deportes, will take place from October 25 to November 1, 2020. Winners will enjoy up to $4,000 in prizes.

The event will once again feature international participation from players from around 10 countries, such as the Dominican Republic, Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, Colombia, Honduras, and the United States.

"The eSports industry worldwide is growing and Puerto Rico is no exception. Its growth continues, placing over 400 thousand gamers around the world and a size of 3 billion dollars annually. In Puerto Rico, we are making progress in continuing to develop this industry through major events such as First Attack, for which reason we are inviting eSports players to participate and make themselves known to ensure that Puerto Rico is inserted in this multimillion-dollar industry, become the central axis of eSport, and join the sports betting segment that is about to emerge in the local market," said Jose "Che" Julio Aparicio, Vision Manager of Red Rooster Team and co-producer of the event.

First Attack will be broadcast on its digital platforms, Twitch and Facebook @FirstAttackPR during all days of the event. To register, visit smash.gg/fa2020.