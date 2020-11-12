'La Taza de Oro de Puerto Rico' (The Puerto Rico Gold Cup), a competition that highlights and rewards the excellence of local coffee to characterize the coffee regions of the country and its products, recognized the Finca La Montaña of the Gustos Coffee Company with the highest award of this contest in its 2020 edition.
The Puerto Rico Gold Cup is a competition developed by the College of Agricultural Sciences of the University of Puerto Rico in Mayagüez (RUM) in 2014, in collaboration with the Agricultural Extension Service, the Experimental Station and the Agricultural Innovation Fund of the P.R. Department of Agriculture. It is a competition for coffee production at farming level, not for specific brands.
For the 2020 edition, there were 24 samples of specialty and premium coffee presented by 16 farms and from the municipalities of Ciales, Jayuya, Maricao, San Lorenzo, Utuado, and Yauco.
"We are very honored and proud of the recognition given to our La Montaña farm in Yauco. After the crisis experienced after Hurricane Maria, we planted La Montaña with great passion and hope to achieve a specialty coffee," said Grisel León, co-owner and founder of Gustos Coffee Company.
During this competition, the judges make blind tastings of the submitted samples and compare their quality using codes only in the identification of the samples. The contest seeks to classify specialty coffees with the goal of developing and strengthening the Denomination of Origin of Puerto Rico. It also seeks to establish the characterization of the coffee-producing regions, and offer support and training programs to farmers on the production of quality coffee.
Other award-winning farmers in the contest included Marta Rivera of Jayuya and Santos Padró of Maricao, who came in second and third place, respectively.
Finca La Montaña, located in the Río Prieto neighborhood of Yauco, is planted at 3,100 feet. The coffee from this estate is a medium roast and full-bodied, with sweet notes of chocolate and caramel, with a clean and balanced profile. In an artisanal way and observing sustainable ecological processes, the grains go through a rigorous selection and drying process in the sun in Yauco.
"To celebrate this recognition, we have added La Montaña to our Gustos Reserva collection as a limited edition for the enjoyment of our customers, as well as all specialty coffee fans," said Omar Torres, founder and co-owner of the company.
According to Torres, all the expressions of "Gustos Reserva" comply with strict parameters in the selection of beans and processing, with the quality standards and certifications of the "Specialty Coffee Association (SCA)."
This exclusive collection captures the excellence of high-altitude coffee from several coffee growing regions in the mountainous area of Puerto Rico, with varieties from the same farm, or strain (“Single Origin”). Other expressions of GUSTOS Reserva include beans from Yauco, Maricao, Las Marías, and Adjuntas.
Café La Montaña is available in 8-ounce and 2-pound units. It can be purchased at the company's stores and coffee shops in Miramar Plaza and at the store located near the Mario Juliá Industrial Park in the Matadero area.
As part of its commitment to social responsibility to strengthen and support Yauco coffee growers to raise the bar in their quality coffee plantations, the GUSTOS Foundation is donating and distributing materials and equipment so that farmers can optimize their harvests, including: 50-pound bags for adequate storage that preserves the quality of their grains in controlled environments, humidity measuring equipment, and books from the SCA with technical training and relevant information to help them strengthen their processes.
The Foundation was created after Hurricane Maria with the mission of extending solidarity support to coffee growers and communities in the southern zone. Since 2017, Fundación GUSTOS has donated more than 100,000 small trees of strains resistant to rust and other pests, with the aim of strengthening Premium coffee growing and expanding the potential of this important agricultural sector in the island.
Moreover, and to share La Montaña's recognition with its community, the GUSTOS Foundation contributed to the Multidisciplinary Center for Sustainable Agricultural Technologies (CMTAS by its Spanish initials), of the Quebradas neighborhood in Yauco, with the purchase of medical equipment for a health services clinic at communities of said municipality.
"This recognition stimulates and strengthens the mission and purpose that we have outlined in GUSTOS to make the greatest number of people happy with our coffees. We are focused on offering our consumers innovative products of excellence, being able to contribute to the growth of our agriculture and a better quality of life in our country," Torres affirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.