FIJI Water joins the global celebration of World Water Day to raise awareness of the importance of caring for, valuing and making good use of water, better known as “liquid gold of the planet” and which everyone uses daily. The celebration of World Water Day was established by the United Nations since 1993, and is celebrated every March 22 in order to promote the importance of freshwater on the planet.
FIJI Water is a brand of pure water from the artesian aquifer in the Viti Levu region in the Fiji Islands in the Pacific. The water has not been manipulated or altered by humans; it comes directly from the rain and falls into an underground chamber naturally formed by layers of volcanic rock that naturally integrate minerals and electrolytes to add to the smooth taste of Fiji Water. The company, created in 1996, has had a genuine commitment to environmental responsibility and the responsible use of resources.
Water is essential to keep the body hydrated and clean, as well as to eliminate toxins. In the same way, water helps to nourish the body with mineral salts and vitamins necessary for cellular and heart health. 70 percent of the composition of our body is water, an essential element to keep it healthy.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is advisable to drink a minimum of 1.5 to 2 liters of water daily to maintain adequate hydration.
Below are 10 benefits of consuming water.
1. Relieves fatigue – Water is used by the body to eliminate toxins and waste products that it does not need. When there is less water in the body, the heart has to work harder to pump oxygenated blood to all cells and other major organs, and that can cause fatigue.
2. Avoids headaches and migraines – In most cases, the main reason for headaches and migraines is dehydration.
3. Helps with digestion and prevents constipation – When someone drinks water, the rate of metabolism increases; that is, the food we eat is properly broken down. This helps the digestive system to function properly preventing constipation.
4. Helps to maintain the beauty of the skin – Water helps to replenish the skin tissues, hydrate it and increase its elasticity.
5. Regulates body temperature – The thermal properties of water and its ability to release body heat when sweat evaporates from the skin's surface are helpful in maintaining body temperature throughout the day. A well-regulated body temperature will make people feel more energetic and keep their muscles and joints lubricated, preventing cramps.
6. Helps reduce the risk of cancer – Some studies indicate that drinking water may also help reduce the risk of bladder and colon cancer. Water destroys cancer-causing agents reducing the risk of different types of cancer.
7. Improves the immune system – When the body receives the right amount of water, it improves the immune system.
8. Reduces the risk of heart problems – Staying active with a healthy diet and drinking 2 liters of water daily helps reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
9. Avoids bad breath – Bad breath is a clear sign that the body needs more water.
10. Helps with weight loss – Water helps remove by-products of fat. Water contains no calories, fat, carbohydrates, or sugar and is a great replacement for high-calorie beverages.
