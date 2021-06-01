Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Zeposia (ozanimod) 0.92 mg for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Zeposia, an oral medication taken once daily, is the first and only sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator approved for patients with moderately to severely active UC. The mechanism by which Zeposia exerts therapeutic effects in UC is unknown but may involve the reduction of lymphocyte migration into the intestines. It is thought that by targeting S1P receptors on lymphocytes, a type of immune system cell, Zeposia reduces the number of lymphocytes in peripheral blood.1,3,4
“Despite the availability of approved therapies, there is still unmet need and an opportunity to deliver additional treatment options to help patients better manage their disease,” said Adam Lenkowsky, general manager and head, U.S., Cardiovascular, Immunology and Oncology, Bristol Myers Squibb. “We’re thrilled that our pursuit of transformative science in immunology may benefit patients in their ulcerative colitis treatment by introducing a new option that has a different mechanism of action than available therapies. Zeposia combines disease control through lasting remission and demonstrated safety in a once-daily pill.”
“Ulcerative colitis can be debilitating and unpredictable for the people living with this chronic inflammatory bowel disease,” said Michael Osso, president & CEO of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. “The approval of this new oral treatment is welcome news for our community and provides hope to many patients who are looking for new options to achieve symptom relief and remission,” he said.
