As part of their commitment to the local community, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel and José Santiago Inc. have created an alliance with the aim of supporting Puerto Ricans in need, especially those who have been largely affected during the coronavirus pandemic.
The program donates uncooked prepared foods to charities responsible for distributing them to various local communities.
Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, located in Isla Verde, identifies essential consumer foods, packs them properly and José Santiago Inc. collects them from the hotel twice a week and oversees the distribution to the selected charities. This initiative belongs to the Fairmont Hotels chain "Planet21" program, dedicated to environmental and social sustainability. "Planet21” encourages its guests, industry colleagues, employees and suppliers to take measurable actions voluntarily to assist their own communities.
The initiative in particular also includes the participation of Avendra, a leader in procurement services for the hospitality industry, who serves as a liaison between Fairmont El San Juan Hotel and José Santiago Inc.
Among the entities that will receive these donations are Casa La Providencia in Old San Juan and Apostolado San Agustín from the parish of San Agustín in Puerta de Tierra. The National Resources Defense Council that works to safeguard the earth and the natural systems on which all life depends indicates that 40 percent of food in the U.S. is never eaten.
