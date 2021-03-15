Fairmont El San Juan Hotel has been accepted into Virtuoso®’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprised of more than 2,000 preferred partners in 100 countries.
According to Kelley Cosgrove, General Manager of Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, inclusion in Virtuoso will open up new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s 22,000 luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies sell (U.S.) $30 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.
“Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honor,” said Kelley Cosgrove, General Manager. “The reputation Virtuoso members and advisors have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service. Now that we’re part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients’ special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations."
Fairmont El San Juan Hotel joins Virtuoso’s collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel companies worldwide. These partners, which specialize in world-class client service and experiences, provide Virtuoso clients superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value.
These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel’s largest worldwide gathering. Fairmont El San Juan Hotel’s acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.
About Fairmont El San Juan Hotel
Where lively urban vibes and peaceful ocean views meet, you will find Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, a beachfront hotel located on the award-winning Isla Verde Beach, minutes away from the historic Old San Juan in Puerto Rico.
The hotel artfully blends the best elements of yesterday, today and tomorrow. Venture inside and find an ode to traditions, old and new. If these walls could talk, they would share stories from the 1960s society headliners crooning in the nightclub and generations of locals celebrating life's greatest milestones in the ballrooms.
A timeless Puerto Rican icon and one of the Caribbean's most desired destinations, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel offers guests genuine Puerto Rican hospitality and a luxury lifestyle experience complete with four signature pools, a luxe full-service Well & Being Spa, a unique world class three level Fitness Center with Sky Deck, pool and beachside cabanas, retail shops, signature dining and lively entertainment.
Luxury accommodations include the sleek ocean-villa rooms outfitted with enhanced amenities, making the resort ideal for an authentic Puerto Rican experience.
At every turn, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel will captivate guests with its unrivaled presence, storied décor, innovative cuisine and mixology, proximity to the best attractions in San Juan, and an exciting nightlife inspired by life's greatest moments. Fairmont El San Juan Hotel features 388 guest rooms, suites, pool, ocean villa rooms, and over 40,000sf in flexible outdoor and indoor event and meetings space.
For more information about Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, call Fairmont El San Juan Hotel at -844-863-0331 or visit https://www.fairmont.com/puerto-rico/
